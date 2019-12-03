SANFORD, Fla. — More improvements are being made to a major part of Sanford’s lake front.

Sanford Riverwalk remodeling part of Irma remediation project

City says the project will be completed by 2021

For its Hurricane Irma remediation project, the city has remodeled part of the Riverwalk on the Lake Monroe shoreline.

Also this month, officials are moving forward on the final phase of the larger Riverwalk project.

Following the Hurricane Irma damage, the city of Sanford just finished making repairs to the retaining wall, doing erosion repairs, and putting in new landscaping.

This comes as city officials get ready to move forward on the much larger project to extend and beautify the Riverwalk.

In December, Sanford city officials will put out bids for the final phase of the project.

In total, it will cost around $14 million and will extend the Riverwalk to the I-4 area.

Crews have already put in new drainage pipes and a new sea wall, which will prevent damage to the road way and new trail.

Officials said they expect the final phase of work to begin in late January 2020 and the project to be finished in Spring 2021.​