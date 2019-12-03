KISSIMMEE, Fla. — A senior citizen community in Kissimmee is asking for state funds to help with possible environmental contamination, in case of potential severe flooding.

1) Wastewater Treatment Plant

Good Samaritan Society Kissimmee Village has their own wastewater treatment plant. They use the reclaimed water for irrigation on the campus.

2) Hurricane Irma

Back in 2017 during Hurricane Irma, Good Sam had to shut down their wastewater treatment plant as floodwaters were compromising the plant’s electrical system. The sewer system on campus backed up and that backed up into Shingle Creek and the floodwaters. Ultimately those contaminated waters got inside of resident apartments.

3) Decommissioning the Plant

Administrators want to decommission the plant and hook up to Toho Water Authority instead, to prevent what happened in 2017 from happening again.

4) Cost of Project

The total cost of the project is: $9.5 million. This is how Good Sam hopes to afford it:

FEMA-HMGP Program $2.5 million

State Appropriation Funding $3.5 million

Good Samaritan Society $3.5 million

5) Legislation

A bill is being sponsored by elected officials: Representative John Cortes and Senator Victor Torres to request the $3.5 million.