RUSKIN, Fla. — Looking for a job?

Job Fair: Tuesday, 5:30 - 7:30 p.m., Lennard High School, 2342 E. Shell Point Road

District looking to hire 50 bus drivers

Jobs in the south Hillsborough area

JOB FAIR information

Hillsborough County is looking for bus drivers.

A Hillsborough County Public Schools job fair is being held Tuesday afternoon at Lennard High School in Ruskin.

The district is looking to hire 50 bus drivers. Recruiters will be on hand Tuesday to conduct interviews.

There also are openings for mechanics, food service workers, custodians and after-school childcare workers (H.O.S.T.)

All positions will be located in Southern Hillsborough in the areas of Riverview, Ruskin, and Wimauma.