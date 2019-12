INTERNATIONAL -- After Thanksgiving, Black Friday, and Cyber Monday comes Giving Tuesday!

#GivingTuesday is a global generosity movement that unleashes the power of people and organizations to transform their communities and the 🌎🌍🌏. pic.twitter.com/zfQaWHYDCc — GivingTuesday (@GivingTuesday) November 30, 2019

Giving Tuesday is a day where people all over the county give back by volunteering their time during the holiday season.

If you want to volunteer, but don't know where to start, the Giving Tuesday organization has a way for you to find charities in your area.

Just click here and put in the area you live in to see your options!