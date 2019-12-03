NATIONWIDE — If you're a Star Wars fan, this new challenge could net you $1,000.

CableTV.com is looking to pay someone to binge all 10 Star Wars movies.

The list of films include A New Hope, The Empire Strikes Back, Return of the Jedi, Phantom Menace, Attack of the Clones, Revenge of the Sith, The Force Awakens, The Last Jedi, Rogue One, and Solo.

The chosen one will receive every movie on Blu-Ray as well as some Star Wars swag, such as a R2-D2 popcorn popper.

For a chance at the $1,000, fans can submit an application explaining why they're "the best choice to watch the space saga."

The deadline to apply is December 11 at 7 p.m. ET.

The challenge comes in time for the release of Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker on December 20.