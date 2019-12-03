WEST MELBOURNE, Fla. — A new tribute is now on display in West Melbourne, honoring veterans from all military backgrounds.

On Tuesday, the Veteran's Club of Hollywood Estates donated flags and poles to the city.

The flags were raised in a ceremony at the city's Veteran Memorial Complex.

Each of them represents the five branches of our military -- Army, Navy, Air Force, Marines, and Coast Guard.

The club worked for more than a year to fund the project​ and garner city support.​

“I lost a lot of brothers overseas, there were Marines I served with and all the branches. It means a lot,” said Austin Duggan with the Veteran's Club of Hollywood Estates.

The Veteran's Club of Hollywood Estates is also accepting Toys for Tots donations December 11 at 6 p.m. at their clubhouse on Kimberly Circle in West Melbourne.

The donation boxes are located at Chase Bank on US-192 and Bank of America on US-192. There are also twoboxes at Baer Furniture on 192. All are in West Melbourne.