MELBOURNE, Fla. — A holiday tradition is “growing” in Suntree, and it involves a very old tree that's 155 years old.

155-year-old oak tree moved to Brevard Medical City

Tree dug up 3 years ago and relocated 250 feet away

"Tree of Light" lit up with hundreds of lights

Six years ago the southern oak stood tall right in the middle of the new Chateau Madeleine Senior Living & Memory Care​ construction project in the Brevard Medical City.

"It used to be in the Chateau Madeline lobby area," said Eric Hardoon, Executive Director of Chateau Madeleine Senior Living & Memory Care.

Instead of cutting the old oak down, an idea grew.

"We wanted to save its life and move it to the heart of Brevard Medical City," Hardoon told Spectrum News 13.

Leaders wanted to make it the focal point of the project.​

Heavy equipment was brought in, and the tree was dug up three years ago and relocated 250 feet away.

An arborist has been monitoring, and the oak is doing great even after six hurricanes.

On December 1, the tree, dubbed the “Tree of Life,” donned with hundreds of lights, lit up the night sky as dozens of memory care residents and their families looked on.

"Nineteen of my family came tonight," said resident Rosali Lewis. "It's like a home away from home."

It was a night to remember for 90-year-old Rosali Lewis, who celebrated the tree lighting with her loved ones.

"I happen to love trees, and I really appreciate that," Lewis said.

"We think she's valuable, and this place is showing that she is valuable," said granddaughter Christine Lewis.

It will snow around the tree at the top of the hour at 6 p.m., 7 p.m., and 8 p.m. Friday, Saturday, and Sunday the rest of December.