ORMOND BEACH, Fla. — An Ormond Beach man is accused of DUI manslaughter and two other crimes in the death of an 84-year-old struck by an SUV while crossing West Granada Avenue in a motorized scooter Saturday.

Kevin Zoeckler, 61, was charged with DUI manslaughter, failing to render aid after a DUI crash, and causing a crash involving death, an Ormond Beach police report released Monday said.

Zoeckler’s 2007 Saturn Vue crashed into Kenneth Daniel Strickler in the 300 block of West Granada Boulevard at about 6:26 p.m. Strickler’s left shoe was knocked off, landing about 40 to 50 feet away from the crash.

Zoeckler got out of his SUV, looked at Strickler, and then went back to his vehicle and drove away, police say.

Witnesses and security video helped police zero in on Zoeckler while he was parked in an SUV at a Wawa convenience store at 600 West Granada Boulevard.

A detective knocked on the driver’s side window, asking Zoeckler how his night was going. Zoeckler replied, “It’s not going too good,” adding that he had just hit a guy on his scooter, police say.

“I’m not leaving the scene of the accident…” Zoeckler said, according to a police report. He said he didn’t know what to do and described the victim as “an old drunk on his bike and he just pulled in front of me.”

“Zoeckler admitted to being the driver of the vehicle that had struck the pedestrian in the scooter, Strickler, and to exiting the vehicle to look at Strickler and the damage before driving away,” the report said. “Zoeckler admitted to not rendering aid to Strickler and to not calling 911.”

Police said Zoeckler showed signs of intoxication, including having trouble standing. He failed field sobriety tests. He refused to provide breath and urine samples. Police got a warrant for blood samples.

The results of those tests were not immediately available. He made a first appearance before a judge Sunday. He was released from the Volusia County Branch Jail after posting a $30,000 bond.