LAKE COUNTY, Fla. — Florida inspectors have found more gas pump card skimmers this year than ever before.

According to the Florida Dept. of Agriculture and Consumers Services, over 1,250 skimmers were found on gas pumps so far in 2019, compared to 1,206 found in 2018.

The numbers have exploded just in the last few years. In 2015, inspectors found just 169 skimmers, the agency said.

Gas pump skimmers are small devices installed inside the pump by scammers. They often use Bluetooth technology to transmit card and PIN info, so the suspects don't have to return to the pump. That makes it tougher for law enforcement to find them.

Customers need to take steps to prevent themselves from being scammed, especially during the holiday season. When you go to a gas station, consider these steps from FDACS:

Pick a gas pump as close to the building and the store clerk's line of sight as you can. Thieves are more likely to go after a gas pump that is not as easy for a store clerk to monitor. Check the gas pump before you use it. Avoid using gas pumps that are open or unlocked, or have had the tamper-evident security tape cut or removed. Check for anything that is cracked, loose, or tampered with. Jiggle the card reader — sometimes scammers can put another reader over the machine. If anything seems unusual, use another gas pump. Check for encryption. Some newer gas pumps have encrypted credit card readers. You can tell by the illuminated green lock symbol near the card reader. Pay with a credit card or go inside. Don't use a debit card at the gas pump. Credit card companies has zero-liability policies to protect you if your card is skimmed. If you go inside, it's far less likely the machines there have been tamped with. Check your accounts constantly. Monitor your credit cards. Report any fraudulent activity to not only your card issuer, but also to law enforcement. You can also call the Florida Dept. of Agriculture and Consumer Services by calling 1-800-HELP-FLA, or filing a complaint on the website.

Gas Stations Where Skimmers Were Discovered in 2019

Click on each of the gas pump icons on the map below to find out when and where a skimmer was discovered in the Central Florida and Tampa areas.