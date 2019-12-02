It's been a dog-gone good year for Bad Dog Boutique in Canandaigua.

Ontario ARC opened the dog store a year ago to create job opportunities for people with developmental disabilities.

Bad Dog Boutique, a division of @OntarioARC is all about spoiling your pup and employing people of all abilities. We're helping the team celebrate its one year anniversary on South Main St. #Canandaigua #YourMorningRochester #dogs #specialneeds #buylocal pic.twitter.com/OgPeQOZtBv — Wendy Mills (@WendyMillsTV) December 2, 2019

“It has been a wonderful year,” said Michelle Jungerman, Ontario ARC director of employment and meaningful activities. “The community has been very supportive. We have seen amazing growth in the individuals we support and it's been great."

The store offers full-service dog grooming and sells all kinds of dog products and doggie-inspired fashions.

Jenny Greer works at the boutique part-time.

"I enjoy it a lot because I love working with dogs,” she said. “I love this opportunity. I do a lot. I do cleaning, I work on the cash register and I make dog grooming appointments when people call in."

Bad Dog Boutique is a division of @OntarioARC The store employs people of all abilities. It’s full of cool doggie products and gear for dog lovers. #Bills gear too! It’s located at 84 S. Main St #Canandaigua #buylocal #shoplocal #YourMorningRochester @SPECNewsROC #dogs pic.twitter.com/U9eYQpXrfN — Wendy Mills (@WendyMillsTV) December 2, 2019

Jenny’s mom Margie said she’s proud of what her daughter has accomplished.

"I am delighted that she has the opportunity to use her skills in an environment like this,” Margie added. “The Ontario ARC was great in finding an opportunity for her that lifts her up and makes her happy."

Bad Dog Boutique has special holiday events planned, including pictures with Santa this Saturday from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m.

The store is open Tuesday through Saturday at 84 South Main Street in Canandaigua.