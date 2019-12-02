KISSIMMEE, Fla. — A 50-year-old dump-truck driver was killed early Monday in a crash with another vehicle in Osceola County

FHP said dump-truck driver died at the scene

Other driver taken to Osceola Regional

Osceola Parkway closed for hours

The crash happened at Osceola Parkway and Storey Lake Boulevard, east of State Road 535, around 8:15 a.m.

The driver of a 1994 Mack truck, Jose Figueroa Rivera of St. Cloud, was declared dead at the scene, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The driver of a 2017 Jeep SUV, 22-year-old Hope Balser of Avon, Ohio, suffered serious injuries and was taken to Osceola Regional Medical Center in Kissimmee.

Balser’s SUV was heading west on Osceola Parkway as the dump truck hauling sand was traveling eastbound on Osceola Parkway.

When the SUV attempted to make a left to travel south on Storey Lake Boulevard, the front of the dump truck struck the right side of the SUV. The SUV overturned, partially ejecting Balser.

A crash investigation is underway.

Witnesses who not have yet been interviewed by troopers are asked to call FHP at 407-737-2213.