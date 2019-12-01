ORLANDO, Fla. — We are in for one more warm day before temperatures start to tumble. Winds will start to pick up out of the southwest today ahead of our next cold front that arrives late tonight.

Ahead of this next weather maker, temperatures will be reaching for the low to mid-80s for most neighborhoods. Clouds will start to increase later this afternoon into the evening. A few showers will be possible tonight into early Monday morning.

Temperatures will be warm tonight before they start to fall toward daybreak on Monday. Temperatures will start out in the 50s on Monday morning, but they’ll only recover to the low to mid-60s for the afternoon.

It then gets even colder for Tuesday morning! Temperatures will dip into the low to mid-40s waking up on Tuesday with areas in Marion County feeling the mid-30s. Temperatures will stay chilly into Tuesday afternoon. Highs will be in the upper 50s and low to mid-60s. We will moderate back into the upper 60s by Wednesday and Thursday afternoons, but the mornings will stay chilly with lows in the 40s.

Winds will start to shift more out of the south by late week into next weekend. Highs will be in the upper 70s for next Saturday and Sunday with lows in the upper 50s and lower 60s. Another cold front will bring the chance for rain back by next weekend.

SURF & BOATING FORECAST:

The approaching front will make for poor boating conditions today followed by hazardous conditions tonight into Monday. A small craft caution is in place for today and then a small craft advisory will go into effect tonight. Seas will be building 4 to 6 feet today with the wind picking up out of the southwest at 15 to 20 knots with higher gusts. Waters will be choppy on the intracoastal.

Surfing conditions will be fair-to-good today with an elevated risk of rip currents. There will be a reinforcing northeasterly swell with wave heights of 4 to 5 feet. Water temperatures are in the upper 60s and lower 70s.

