AUSTIN, Texas — After the rush of Black Friday has come and gone, community businesses get the spotlight during Small Business Saturday.

One local jewelry store that's celebrating its 80th anniversary this year says it's paid to stay small.

“We've been doing this so long that, you know, we really do know what we're doing," said Kruger's Diamond Jewelers owner David Kruger.



Photo of the exterior of Kruger’s Diamond Jewelers (Stacy Rickard / Spectrum News)

While the heart of downtown Austin is where the store is currently located, Kruger said the business has had its fair share of operating out of a mall.

"After being in malls for 25, 26 years it's just a completely different dynamic than having an independent store. And plus the rent at the malls are just onerous. And I don't know, this suits me a lot better at my age," Kruger said. "I mean it's not as structured, we have a lot more resources. When they were at the other place, to get in a diamond that they didn't happen to have in the store was like an act of God and here you just pick up the phone and call somebody and the next day, you got it."

Four generations of Krugers have run the business, and the shop will stay that way.



Photo of an associate working with a customer at Kruger’s Diamond Jewelers (Stacy Rickard / Spectrum News)

"The plan is for my youngest daughter and maybe both my daughters to come in and run it, you know, after I'm not working anymore, if that ever happens, which it probably won't," Kruger joked.

With the holidays fast approaching, you’d think Kruger would feel the pressure to get the most sales. But he said the family’s legacy is not based on making a sale, but trying to earn a customer.

"People in the jewelry industry, they're always talking about 'the season.' And I have decided that my season starts every morning at 9 o'clock when those doors open. That's my season," Kruger said. "I don't wait for Christmas, I don't wait for anything. I just wait for 9 o'clock for the next day to do it all over again and maybe do it better."

And the store doesn't just have beautiful diamonds.

"We have fashion jewelry, we have lots of college stone jewelry. I mean we have items starting at, you know, $40. If you want to spend $30,000, we've got that too."

So what keeps Kruger coming back to the shop every day?

“It's real laid back, we've kind of got a rhythm going in the store,” Kruger said. "I love it. I tell people this is like dying and going to retail heaven."

The store is located at 722 Congress Ave and is open Monday through Saturday.