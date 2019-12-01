COCOA BEACH, Fla. – December is starting off with warm weather, and although the sun's out so is the wind and moderate risk of rip currents, with some East Coast beachgoers taking full advantage of the conditions at Constitution Bicentennial Park.

Kiteboarders take advantage of breezy conditions

Lorne Hale headed to Constitution Bicentennial Park

Although it's only been one day since hurricane season ended, sponsored kiteboarder Lorne Hale is already missing the winds and is taking advantage of Sunday's breezy conditions.

The boat ramp was quite busy during the day with boaters and jet skis and as Hale explains, things are looking good for the kiteboarders at the park.

“The windier the better, usually with hurricanes you can associate with high winds and big waves, it's a little bit more fun,” Hale said.

According to Spectrum News 13 weather experts, boating conditions will be poor Sunday and deteriorating to hazardous later tonight into Monday. This is when a small craft advisory goes into effect. Hale says he's kite-boarded in winds up to 60 miles per hour.

“Twenty to 30 miles per hour and as the day goes on its supposed to pick up p, so we'll see how it goes,” he said.

Hale spends every morning looking at weather apps and works around Mother Nature's schedule. He says the best part of his job is always being on the go chasing the wind.

“So wherever you see a high wind advisory you might find us there,” he said.

While daredevils like Hale are experienced dealing with these conditions, as a reminder, smaller craft boating conditions are not favorable and rip current risks are moderate on the beach with the greatest threat for rip currents will be from 2 p.m. through 8 p.m. today due to tidal effects.