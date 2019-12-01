ORLANDO, Fla. — Scammers are gearing up for the biggest online shopping day of the year, so here are five things you should know to beware of phishing sites and keep your money safe this Cyber Monday.

1. Look for a padlock icon by the site URL.

This shows the website is encrypted, so it’s secure for purchases.

2. Make sure it’s not a false padlock.

Some hackers have started mimicking the padlock icon on their websites, according to Tom Jelneck, the president of On Target Digital Marketing. “Ideally you look at the URL up in the browser, make sure it’s the one that you mean to go to, and obviously look for that padlock before you start giving any information,” Jelneck says.

3. Watch for site misspellings.

4. Read the website’s URL.

Is it mostly numbers? Does it look funny or not make sense? Jelneck says these are signs it’s a hack site.

5. Is the website asking for your personal information?