ORLANDO, Fla. — Scammers are gearing up for the biggest online shopping day of the year, so here are five things you should know to beware of phishing sites and keep your money safe this Cyber Monday.
1. Look for a padlock icon by the site URL.
- This shows the website is encrypted, so it’s secure for purchases.
2. Make sure it’s not a false padlock.
- Some hackers have started mimicking the padlock icon on their websites, according to Tom Jelneck, the president of On Target Digital Marketing. “Ideally you look at the URL up in the browser, make sure it’s the one that you mean to go to, and obviously look for that padlock before you start giving any information,” Jelneck says.
3. Watch for site misspellings.
4. Read the website’s URL.
- Is it mostly numbers? Does it look funny or not make sense? Jelneck says these are signs it’s a hack site.
5. Is the website asking for your personal information?
- Any online retailer or online offer asking for the last four digits of your social security number should be red flagged. “If you give up your last name or you give up the last four of your social security number, sometimes these crooks already have a profile built on you just from your social media profiles alone,” Jelneck explains. “So what you’re doing is actually giving them every single piece that they need to maybe apply for credit for you or rob you blind basically.”