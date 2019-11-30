VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — The Volusia County Sheriff's Office is searching for two missing juveniles believed to be with their mother who lost custody of them.

Isabelle Jones, 11, and Xzavier Espinosa, 5, missing

Mom lost custody of kids; failed to return them after visit

Deputies need public's help locating kids: 386-239-8276

The mother, Margarita Guiterrez, lives in Marion County and met with her kids, Isabelle Jones, 11, and Xzavier Espinosa, 5, and their grandmother at a Lowe's in DeLand around 12:30 p.m. on Friday.

The kids' grandmother was given custody due to a violent domestic living environment with Guiterrez and her live-in boyfriend.

Guiterrez's visit with her kids was unsupervised and the sheriff's office was alerted when she didn't return with her kids at the required time of 5:30 p.m.

Deputies were unable to contact Guiterrez and say she is driving an unknown vehicle.

The children have been registered with state and national databases as missing. Anyone with information is asked to call the sheriff's office at 386-239-8276.