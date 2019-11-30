With the rush of Black Friday behind us, business owners in the city are hoping customers will invest in the local community for the tenth annual Small Business Saturday.

The event was launched by American Express in 2010.

According to the company, for every dollar spent at a small business in the U.S., roughly 67 cents stays in the local community.

In Lower Manhattan, American Express is sponsoring five businesses to encourage New Yorkers to shop small.

This includes Baz Bagels near Lafayette and Houston Street, which will be giving away blue marble bagels to celebrate the day.

And in Coney Island, local businesses are offering deals on clothes, beauty and restaurants to incentivize customers.

Flyers are posted in the windows of participating businesses.