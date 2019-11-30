CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- Small business owners are hoping you'll support them this season too during the busy holiday shopping weekend.

Small Business Satruday is dedicated to giving them some TLC right after Black Friday. All of South End's stores will be open and will even have pop-up markets, live music and food!

#SmallBusinessSaturday is coming! #ShopSouthEnd on Nov 30th and join us in celebrating small businesses everywhere! On this day, South End will have more than 200+ businesses celebrating the day, with one-day-only pop-ups and specials! pic.twitter.com/fQdmejnA8x — Historic South End (@SouthEndCLT) November 6, 2019

Saturday marks the 10th anniversary of the shop small movement. It started as a way to help boost sales.

“My favorite thing about Small Business Saturday, is that we get to focus on the small businesses that make this place special every day," Historic South End director Megan Gude says. “South End has always been a place in Charlotte where people can just try things, and we’ve really seen that in recent years. There’s so many Entreprenuers who’ve come here to just try something new.”

Since South End shop owners started taking part, the area has seen a 32 percent increase in restaurant options. Business experts say these smaller shops tend to invest back into the community in a big way.

Maps and free shopping totes will be up for grabs throughout the neighborhood. Here's everything you need to know about shopping in South End for Small Business Saturday.