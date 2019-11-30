DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – Hundreds of Pokémon players have gathered at the Ocean Center for the Florida Pokémon Regional Championships.

The three-day event is where players will compete, with a chance to win up to $50,000 in prizes, scholarships and gift cards.

They also can earn points for the 2020 world competition.

In addition to trading card battles, the weekend event also offers attendees to play Pokémon games on past video game systems, including Nintendo 64 and GameCube.

The championship runs through December 1.