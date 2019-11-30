ORLANDO, Fla. — A beautiful, warm weekend is ahead for your outdoor plans ahead of our next front that will bring changes for the start of the week.

Get outside and enjoy today. The sunshine will return and high temperatures will top out warmer than average.

Afternoon temperatures will be in the upper 70s and lower 80s for most neighborhoods. Skies will stay mostly clear tonight into early Sunday.

Overnight lows will be warm for this time of the year. Temperatures will only fall back into the upper 50s and lower 60s for Sunday morning.

Mostly sunny skies will greet you for the first half of Sunday before clouds start to increase from the northwest ahead of our next cold front.

This front could trigger some late day and evening showers for Central Florida to close out the holiday weekend.

The rain will not be widespread, but light to moderate rain will be possible for tomorrow evening into early Monday morning.

The rain will start to end by daybreak on Monday. Skies will then start to clear out on Monday afternoon. High temperatures on Monday will occur shortly after midnight and they’ll be in the upper 60s and lower 70s.

Behind the front, temperatures will fall back into the low to mid-60s for the afternoon hours.

Skies will be mostly clear Monday night into Tuesday. Temperatures will drop in the lower 40s with some spots northwest of Interstate 4 feeling the 30s.

Jacket weather will continue through Thursday before temperatures start to warm back up into the 70s during the afternoon and lows moderate back into the 50s by week’s end.

Another front could move in late Friday into next Saturday.

TROPICS UPDATE:

Today is the final day of the 2019 Atlantic Hurricane Season. This year will finish above average with eighteen named storms. The average is for twelve named storms. Tropical systems can form outside of tropical season that runs from June 1 to November 30. But, it is difficult for anything tropical to development during this time of the year due to cooler ocean temperatures and stronger winds aloft.

