It was a packed house at House of Guitars for National Record Store Day. Music lovers traveled from across the state for the special occasion.

Business was booming at the popular store and museum on Black Friday, as dozens rushed to celebrate and support the culture of independently owned record stores. Co-owner Bruce Schaubroeck described what appeared to be trending this year.

“A lot of Vinyl is hot,” said Schaubroeck. “Vinyl is making a strong comeback. People are buying turntables, reintroducing themselves to the warm sounds you got in Vinyl, the big pictures and artwork and descriptions of the songs and bio's about everybody on the inside. People are revisiting that."

Record Store Day brings together music fans, artists and musicians as record companies across the world gift participating locations with a variety of limited edition releases. This includes CD’s, Vinyl’s, LP’s and more. All up for grabs, on a first come first serve basis.

“Big sellers? The Doors is big this year,” said Schaubroeck. “Garcia, Jimmy Hendrix, Gatty Lee from Rush…I mean there’s endless amounts; there’s plenty for everyone.”

Rhonda Nolt of Stafford brought her husband and kids out to shop around. She says there is something nostalgic about weaving through a record store. She also says she stopped by House of Guitars to find good deals, rare finds, and create new family memories.

“Just collecting,” said Nolt. “Coming and doing this kind of thing, going through albums and picking out one’s you like. I grew up here. My father use to bring me here all the time. I figured I wanted my kids to see what it’s like.”

Ray Paul of Greece says he is a faithful customer, and believes there is something for everyone to enjoy on Record Store Day.

“Well there is a lot of music that is released that day,” said Paul. “Special discs, picture discs; unreleased tracks…so, it brings out a lot of the record collectors; young and old.”

House of Guitars celebrates 55 years in Rochester this year. Music lovers say they make it a must to support this small business’ legacy.

“You want them to be here forever for generations to enjoy,” said Nolt.

“It’s just important that these stores say alive,” said Paul. “It’s great to see so many people come out.”