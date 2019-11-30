HIGH POINT, N.C. -- A campaign created by American Express in 2010 to help spark business in wake of the Great Recession is bringing shoppers to local businesses.

Small Business Saturday has helped small business owners like Angel Schroeder attract customers. Angel is the owner of Sunrise Books, an independent bookstore in High Point. She has been in business for three years and has been involved in Small Business Saturday for all three.

"I think people are seeing more and more that it's really important to keep those local dollars local. I mean I pay sales tax and Amazon doesn't," Schroeder said.

It's what has kept her business afloat. She told Spectrum News, that her customers are usually repeats or out-of-town guests. She also said word of mouth has been a huge contributing factor to its success.

In fact, American Express says every dollar spent at a small business in the U.S., approximately 67 cents stays locally.

Shoppers like Carla Fields has a family tradition where every year she takes her daughters to shop small. She says it's much better than Black Friday shopping at large retailers.

"In order for a small community to continue to grow, yes absolutely you need to have involvement and a reason for people to stay," Fields said.

The community involvement businesses also need to thrive and stay alive.

"Keep your money local, it helps your neighbors," Schroeder said.