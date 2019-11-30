GREENSBORO, N.C. -- You can give back while you shop in downtown Greensboro this holiday season.

A group of businesses are part of Givesboro, a program that gives customers the option to donate in exchange for discounts. All proceeds go to the International Rescue Committee to fight homelessness in the city.

When a customer donates, they get a Givesboro discount card to spend at a number of downtown businesses. Co-owner of Jerusalem Market on Elm Easa Hanhan says the partnership really benefits the community.

"It's very important we help each other out. All boats rise. When customers and businesses help each other, it just makes downtown better. That's how we see downtown growing with that, businesses looking out, recommending one another. Customers too going out of their way, making an effort to come down and shop at small businesses and look out for local people because that's what we need,” the owner said.

This is the second year of Givesboro. For a full list of participating stores, click here.