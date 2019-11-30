CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- With Thanksgiving now over, people are already jumping right into the Christmas spirit and lights and displays are popping up.

While some may choose to do simple decorations, others are turning to the experts to get that professional touch to prepare for Santa. The cost for seasonal companies range from about $100 an hour to thousands of dollars for full light set ups.

Your Holiday Headquarters

Those who operate these businesses say it's become a niche service to just make the holiday season a little easier when you need help from Santa's crews. But, what really makes the job fun is just seeing the reactions when the displays are complete.

“It’s stressful to get everybody done, but it is fun when you start you see nothing and then the kids come out and say ‘ohhh thank you so much, that’s what we look for,’” Charlotte Elf Rich Watson said.

Watson's business isn't the only one of its kind in the area. He estimates there are between 70 to 80 seasonal or landscaping companies in the Charlotte area who do these types of jobs.

He does suggest if you are looking for professionals, to contact the businesses sooner rather than later as slots book up fast.