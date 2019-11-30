TITUSVILLE, Fla. – A Brevard County community is making sure a longtime holiday tradition will continue for at least one more year.

For the past 15 years, Jerry Laakso created an elaborate light display at his home in North Titusville. But his stepdaughter Jennifer Taylor knew her father had too many things on his plate to make this display show happen this year.

Laakso had to make home and gazebo repairs. The process took too long, and by that time it was too late to set up the light display in time for Christmas.

Before calling it quits, the community decided to make themselves at home and put the lights up themselves. For years, Taylor would watch her dad do things on his own taking about two months to complete.

“He just does this by himself for years, no help with the ladder, I'm totally worried we panic,” Taylor said.

Ava Woodward grew up in Titusville and always enjoyed stopping by the light attraction, it became part of their family tradition. She's not alone, almost everyone volunteering are strangers but part of the Bowstring Light Brigade, named after the street the house is on.

“We put up those lights on the tree and we are putting lights on the dock,” Woodward said.

They are hoping the lights display completed two weeks before Christmas with over 100,000 lights and the display will be taken down two weeks after New Years, so far they've recruited dozens of volunteers.

The community will be spending the next couple of weekends putting up the lights and they recruited some volunteers to help take down the lights in January. ​