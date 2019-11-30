BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — A beach dredge has arrived from Texas to be used in Brevard County.

The beach restoration project will start in Port Canaveral, run offshore to Canaveral Shores, then down to Spessard Holland Park.

The dredging will keep the beaches from being washed away. They will fill in areas with sand and hope to have the work completed by turtle nesting season.

"If these beaches don't get renourished and what it does to hold the ocean back, that what I was saying it will just disappear. It will wash away. Mother Nature will claim it and everything behind it so you have to stay on it," Tom Collard with Supports Beach Renourishment Project said.

The dredging will happen all day, every day until the end of April when it's expected to be finished.