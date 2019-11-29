Most people have heard about Black Friday, but do you know about Green Friday?

"It's about recycling. We're recycling our local dollars into our local Main Streets to keep them thriving and alive," said Laura Hackathorn, What a Woman Wants Boutique owner.

On Friday, local shops and organizations came together to create a shopping experience in the village of Hamburg, calling it "Green Friday." There were a variety of attractions from retail sales to free trolley rides and hot cocoa bars. People say this event is about more than shopping locally: It's about community.

"Normally, we're standing in line and we're one of the first people in line. It means so much that we bring the community together by shopping in these local stores," says Liz Bluman, of the town of Hamburg.

"We had people here at 8 a.m., when we didn't even open until 10. But you always know the regulars. They come here, they stand in line. A lot of women have actually made friends because of our events. And they get coffee together in the morning, they wait outside, they know who's going to be waiting in line. It's kind of like, hang out and get ready for the event," said Kate Penders, Molly + Kate owner.

Store owners say Green Friday is a one-day event; however, it takes longer to prepare.

"Last week, we closed the store for an entire week. We take out all of the old merchandise and bring in all new merchandise and we flip the store over to a whole different winter wonderland. So everything you're seeing in the store today is totally brand new from last Saturday," said Penders.

Store owners say they are extremely grateful for their supporters.