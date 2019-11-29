ORLANDO, Fla. — The latest installment of the War On I-4 has arrived.

USF (4-7) at UCF (8-3); 8 p.m. Spectrum Stadium, Orlando

UCF favored by 23.5 points

A look back at last year's emotion-filled UCF-USF game where QB Mackenzie Milton was injured

This year's UCF-USF game features two teams that have had very different seasons.

After a strong start to the season, 8-3 UCF has lost some of its luster from previous seasons but still has enjoyed separate three-game win streaks this year and is headed toward another bowl berth.

USF, meanwhile, is 4-7, on a three-game slide and has lost four of its last five games.

Meeting tonight at 8 in Orlando, USF will miss out on a bowl for the first time since 2014 and Bulls' coach Charlie Strong could be in jeopardy of losing his job.

Strong, who has just four wins in USF's last 17 games, said this is a chance to get a big win to end the season.

"They're (UCF) good enough up front where they're quick enough, where they spread you out so you gotta make sure if your box is loaded then they're gonna try to win outside," said Strong, who has lost two games in a row to UCF. "Those guys are fast enough where if they get to the second level, they get one-on-one on a safety, a lot of times they win because they're quick enough to make a guy miss and get the ball to the outside and just outrun people."

A UCF win would give the Knights a third straight season with at least nine wins. UCF also has won 20 straight games at Spectrum Stadium.

The bowl-bound Knights are playing to top their rival and send their seniors out with a win in their last War on I-4.

"They're a good football team, they got good players that play hard," UCF coach Josh Heupel said of USF. "Defensively they've caused a lot of negative plays with sacks, they've created turnovers. Those are all things that we gotta be on the right side of."

Tonight's kickoff is at 8 p.m. on ESPN.