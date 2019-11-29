ORLANDO, Fla. — Some good traffic news this holiday weekend.

There's no lane closures along I-4 - but there's still road work going on.

It's a Happy Traffics-giving from the I-4 Ultimate Project!

Construction lane closures are suspended over the holiday weekend, to help minimize traffic delays. Some crews will still be out working though, so as always, follow those construction speed zones.

As soon as Sunday, we're looking at some temporary ramp closures for bridge work, at the 408 and I-4 interchange.

The closures are from 9:30 p.m. that night, to 5 a.m. Monday.

So here's how to get around it:

If you're heading from I-4 East, to 408 West, you'll take Exit 82A to Amelia Street, then go left and left. Onto Colonial and OBT.

And you can hop onto 408 West from there.

If you have to get to 408 EAST, you'll also take Exit 82A, but turn right on Colonial and Orange .

Then it's left on Robinson, right on Summerlin. And detour signs will bring you the rest of the way.

To get to 408 East, from I-4 WEST, you'll take exit 82B. Then it's a left on Anderson and Rosalind.

And right on Robinson and Summerlin. And you can hop on 408 East from there.

To get to 408 WEST, you'll take exit 82B. Then turn right on Anderston and Division and left on South Street and OBT.

Detour signs will take you the rest of the way.

We'll have more construction updates throughout the week with what you can expect for your commute.