PINELLAS PARK, Fla. — So after all the turkey and stuffing, the green bean casserole, the pumpkin (and/or pecan) pie, and the football, did you find the will and energy to brave the stores for some Black Friday discounts?

If so, you are not alone!

Bay area shoppers are embracing the earlier start to the holiday shopping - it certainly looks like "Black Friday" has moved to Thanksgiving afternoon.

Here's four things I learned from shoppers who passed up napping and watching football to get a head start on their Christmas lists:

Electronics were the hot ticket at Target in Pinellas Park, with televisions and Apple products at the top of the shopping list. Not only are shoppers staring a little bit earlier, they’re also spending a little bit more. The National Retail Federation says on average, shoppers will spend about $1,000 over these holidays. That is a 4 percent increase from last year. Shoppers out tonight did speak fondly of their old Black Friday traditions, camping out in front of stores with family and friends. They also voiced some concerns for employees having to work on the holiday, but hoped they were getting holiday pay.

