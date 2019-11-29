DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — Daytona Beach police say a 37-year-old man tried to kill his ex-girlfriend by zip-tying her to a car and binding her with duct tape before trying to set the vehicle on fire Thursday.

Gibbon Agledor, 37, wanted for attempted 1st degree murder

Victim was not injured

Gibbon Agledor is accused of attempted first-degree murder, according to an arrest warrant Daytona Beach police made public Friday.

A caller told police at 8:21 p.m. Thursday that a friend was inside a burning vehicle at Hagen Terrace and International Speedway Boulevard.

An officer found the car at a different location, in a lot behind Horus Egyptian Restaurant & Lounge, 1500 W. International Speedway Boulevard.

The front driver’s side door of the car was open. A woman was on the driver’s side floor board, bound to the steering wheel by a single black zip tie wrapped around her wrists. She also had duct tape wrapped her mouth and head and both ankles.

Someone tried to set fire to paper and other debris on the passenger side board, a police report said.

EVAC and the Daytona Beach Fire Department medically cleared her and she refused additional treatment.

One of the officers who responded recognized the woman from a previous encounter.

She said she, a man named Eric, and her ex-boyfriend, Agledor, left from a house in South Daytona.

"Eric drove her vehicle while she was in the passenger seat and the defendant drove a red 4-door sports car,” a police report said. “ ‘Eric’ told the defendant he was going to show him how to ‘do it.’”

After they duct-taped her and tied her to the steering wheel, Eric and Agledor poured rubbing alcohol on her clothes and throughout the car, mostly in the passenger seat floor, she told police.

Eric set some papers on fire and tossed them on the passenger side floor before running to the sports car driven by Agledor. The report doesn't explain why or if the items didn't catch on fire. No fire damage was reported in police report.

She managed to get her cellphone and texted a friend for help. She said Agledor and broke up in May 2019 after he allegedly attacked her, although according to her they still date.

The woman would not ride with officers to the police station and said she wanted to go home and get her belongings, despite still fearing for her safety.

Because she wasn’t making safe and rational decisions, police decided to have her involuntarily committed for a mental evaluation for up to 72 hours under Florida’s Baker Act.

The report didn’t provide any additional information about the suspect named Eric.

Gibbon Agledor (Courtesy: Volusia County Sheriff's Office)