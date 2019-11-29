OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — An Orlando tow truck driver was killed early Friday in a crash involving a semitrailer that closed southbound lanes of Florida’s Turnpike for hours.

The name of the 48-year-old victim was not immediately released. Both vehicles were heading south before the crash at 10:30 a.m. at Mike Marker 226.

The tow-truck driver was hauling a vehicle in the left lane when his vehicle traveled into the right lane, hitting the left side of a trailer hauled by the semi, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The tow-truck driver traveled back to the left lane, then left the roadway and struck a tree, FHP said.

The other driver, German Salgado, 56, of St. Cloud, was not hurt.

His 2005 semitrailer was hauling two trailers. The crash remains under investigation.