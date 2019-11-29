ORLANDO, Fla. — Following turkey and all the trimmings, many people headed straight to the mall instead of the couch for Black Friday Deals.

And plenty of those folks were at the Orlando Vineland Premium Outlets early Friday morning.

Open since 9 a.m. Thursday, there’s been a steady stream of shoppers.

It’s a busy morning, but the crowds are manageable and shoppers are able to get in and out fairly quickly. There are around 180 stores and there have been lines at a few them.

With many retailers open on Thanksgiving — Black Friday might not seem as big of a deal as it used to be. But the National Retail Federation said today is still one of the busiest shopping days of the year.

"I like getting my shopping done," said Shopper Jamie Gelzleichter. "I kind of do it when I see something I know my family will like. I’ll kind of get it then. So, I guess I like to do it early, but I’ve also been known to be a little late with it."

And many of these stores are offering the biggest deals of the holiday season which is why many shoppers are here instead of bed.

Many of these retailers have been open for several hours and will keep the doors open for several more hours.

The Orlando Vineland Premium Outlets will close tonight at midnight.