ORLANDO, Fla. — Quiet, warm weather is in store again today, as our beautiful stretch continues.

Temperatures will run in the mid- to upper 70s, not far from the average high of 76 degrees. Expect plenty of sun with some passing clouds, and a light northeast wind.

Mostly clear and cool conditions will follow tonight as lows fall to the mid- to upper 50s. Areas of fog will redevelop late, lasting into the start of Saturday morning.

Boating conditions will be a little choppy today as northeast winds range between 10 to 15 knots.

Expect seas of 3 to 4 feet offshore, with a moderate chop on the Intracoastal Waterway. The rip current risk is moderate, so swimmers and surfers are encouraged to stay near a lifeguard tower.

While other parts of the country will be experiencing messy travel weather into the weekend for the return trip after Thanksgiving, here in Central Florida we will see more mild and dry weather Saturday and Sunday.

A front will approach late Sunday, and lower down the peninsula overnight into Monday morning with a band of showers.

Much of the rain will end Monday morning, leading to cool and dry weather to begin the next work week.

In the tropics, there are no systems to track. Hurricane season ends tomorrow.

We want your pictures!

Show us what the weather looks like in your neighborhood. Your photo could end up on Spectrum News 13.