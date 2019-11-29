ORLANDO, Fla. — The busiest Thanksgiving holiday travel days at the Orlando International Airport are this weekend.

Traffic is expected to increase 6 percent over the 12-day holiday travel period from November 22 through December 3, with November 30 being the busiest travel day.

In total, over 1.75 million passengers are expected to travel through MCO.

Here are the busiest travel days at MCO during the 2019 Thanksgiving Holiday period:

Saturday, November 30th 169,890 Sunday, December 1st 163,030 Saturday, November 23rd 161,167 Friday, November 22nd 155,824 Sunday, November 24th 154,270 Monday, December 2nd 152,025 Wednesday, November 27th 150,403 Tuesday, November 26th 143,140 Monday, November 25th 140,145 Friday, November 29th 131,709 Tuesday, December 3rd 131,446 Thursday, November 28th 100,314

Due to the increase of travelers, roadway traffic around the terminal is also up. Airport officials say usage of the cell phone lots is highly suggested when picking up passengers.

Here are some travel tips from Orlando International Airport: