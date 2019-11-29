ORLANDO, Fla. — The busiest Thanksgiving holiday travel days at the Orlando International Airport are this weekend.
Traffic is expected to increase 6 percent over the 12-day holiday travel period from November 22 through December 3, with November 30 being the busiest travel day.
In total, over 1.75 million passengers are expected to travel through MCO.
Here are the busiest travel days at MCO during the 2019 Thanksgiving Holiday period:
- Saturday, November 30th 169,890
- Sunday, December 1st 163,030
- Saturday, November 23rd 161,167
- Friday, November 22nd 155,824
- Sunday, November 24th 154,270
- Monday, December 2nd 152,025
- Wednesday, November 27th 150,403
- Tuesday, November 26th 143,140
- Monday, November 25th 140,145
- Friday, November 29th 131,709
- Tuesday, December 3rd 131,446
- Thursday, November 28th 100,314
Due to the increase of travelers, roadway traffic around the terminal is also up. Airport officials say usage of the cell phone lots is highly suggested when picking up passengers.
Here are some travel tips from Orlando International Airport:
- Do not park alongside airport roadways. If you are picking someone up please use the two FREE cell phone lots.
- When using the cell phone lots please have your party call you for pickup after they have retrieved their luggage. This prevents those picking up parties from having to circle the terminal and eases roadway congestion.
- Use the easily accessible and convenient “C” parking garage if possible. Parking is usually available and is only $17 per day instead of the current $19 per day in the “A” and “B” garages.
- Arrive at the airport two hours in advance for domestic and three hours in advance for international travel.
- Adhere to the TSA travel tips including following the 3-1-1 rule for liquids. 3 ounces or less per item, in 1 quart-sized plastic zip-top-bag and only 1 bag per passenger.
- Pack your patience and a sense of humor.
- Further tips for packing and food transport can be found on the TSA website at TSA.gov.