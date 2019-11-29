LED Energy Solutions is moving buildings and companies away from the use of commercial power sources and saving them thousands of dollars annually on their energy bills.

In 2007, Congress passed the Energy Independence and Security Act and created the Zero Net Energy Commercial Buildings Initiative. By the year 2030, every new building will have to be self-sustaining and use zero net energy or use no power from the grid.

"Eventually there will be mandates to use less energy for every single corporation out there," LED Energy Solutions founder Steve Hotz.

LED Energy Solutions has been helping companies and municipalities the cities of Dunkirk and Tonawanda do just that at no cost to them.

"LEDs are the first step to that process because it provides every company with an instant positive cash flow," added Hotz.

Through incentives and tax credits, LED Energy Solutions is able to offer their services for free.

"We do the incentives and rebates for each company," said Hotz.

Another thing few people know is that LED lights have more benefits than helping to save money.

Russ Gugino, the company’s marketing director, said the quality of lighting effects how well people work.

"What LED lighting does is improve the lighting in the workplace," Gugino said Gugino. "It actually makes it a more friendly environment and a more productive environment.”

The energy solutions company now has its sights on Buffalo and hopes to help the Queen City live up to its other nickname — the “City of Light.” Buffalo was the first city to have widespread streetlights in the late 19th century.

"Buffalo's history is rich in lighting," Gugino said. "The Pan-American Exposition of 1903 actually featured lighting. Thomas Edison was here, the great inventor, Nikola Tesla and they had the 'City of Lights' something that had not been done before anywhere in North America. I think it’s ironic, with LED solutions, we're now using lighting in an equally vibrant and innovative way.”