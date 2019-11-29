KEY WEST, Fla. — Well known for being the birthplace of Pan American World Airways, Pan-Am’s first tickets were sold out Key West.

Located at 301 Whitehead St., on the corner of Whitehead and Caroline, stands one of Key West’s most impressive and historic buildings – First Flight. Pan Am was the principal and largest international air carriers in the United States from 1927 until its collapse on December 4, 1991.

1. First Flight Island Restaurant and Brewery is located in Key West in part of Pan AM airlines original offices.

2. Inside the Southernmost Brewery they brew their own micro brews and offer a full menu. In addition their is tons of memorabilia from the first days of flight.

3. One of the coolest aspects the entire bar is made out of an actual wing from one of the original Pan AM airplanes.

4. The brewery and restaurant is open 7 days a week from 11am to 11pm.

5. For more information check out their website, http://www.firstflightkw.com/