BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — While most are spending time with family and friends, one fire chief and his wife in Brevard County is spending theirs giving back to those who have to work this Thanksgiving.

Brevard Fire Chief delivers pumpkin cheesecakes across the county

He does the deliveries while his wife Jessica prepare them

The fire chief and his wife want to give back to firefighters

For the past 5 years and 180 cheesecakes later, Jessica Schollmeyer spends more than nine hours getting the treats ready.

“I wake up at 5 a.m. and get everything prepped up. It takes about 1 hour to make 4 pies,” Jessica Schollmeyer said.

Firefighters are not expecting Santa on a sleigh — they're expecting homemade pumpkin cheesecake delivered by Brevard County Fire Chief Mark Schollmeyer.

Delivering 36 cheesecakes across the county that’s about 72 miles long, not only takes all day, but according to the chief, he drives about 250 miles.

The fire chief and his wife started what they are calling "Operation Pumpkin Cheesecake" Thursday morning at 6 a.m.

“It takes about 10 hours depending on traffic or any other difficulties and usually we can see and visit every single station barring any calls,” Chief Schollmeyer explained.

The chief is on pumpkin patrol, spending his day off making stops at 32 stations all over the county and by his side is the patissier. Jessica goes on to say they know a little thing or two about spending the holidays with their work family.

“He spent 25 years in the field and another four where he is right now, and we know what it’s like being at the station and celebrating the holidays; some of our kids fondest memories are at the fire station,” she said.

But after so many years spending the holidays at work, why would they spend their much earned Thanksgiving on pumpkin cheesecake patrol? Well the answer is pretty simple: They're family.

“It’s not about us, it’s about them and being thankful, because they spend a third of their life away from their family,” she said.

After their countywide road trip visiting their work family, it ends with a nice hot dinner. The chief is looking forward to spending time with his loved ones.

“We’ll hit the beachside now, and we wind up in Viera, where we have dinner with our family,” he said.