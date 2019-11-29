LAKE WALES, Fla. — Bok Tower Gardens kicked off its annual "Holiday Home Tour" on Friday, providing guests an opportunity to step into the history enshrined in the Pinewood Estate on its grounds.

Theme for this year's tour: "The Beauty Surrounds Us"

Never-before seen artifacts on display this year

Holiday Home Tour runs through Jan. 5

For 25 years, the Pinewood Estate, an elegant, historic 20-room mansion on the Bok Tower Gardens property, has been filled with beautiful Christmas decorations.

Charles Austin Buck had the mansion built back in 1932. It was his family’s vacation home. He was the Vice President of Bethlehem Steel.

“The house really represents a bygone era, a time when luxury and beautiful furnishings and antiques and all that,” said Erica Smith, Director of Marketing and Public Relations for Bok Tower Gardens. "When you come into each of the 20 rooms, you’ll see beautiful tile that was imported from Africa.”

The theme for the Holiday Home Tour decorations this year is “The Beauty Surrounds Us.”

“This year they’re really trying to capture the beauty of the outdoors and bring that in," Smith said. "So the house is really decorated with woodland creatures and beautiful birds, wonderful paintings by a local artists, citrus, all the things that you find that Mother Nature gives us to decorate this Earth.”

It was packed Friday with visitors in awe of the grandeur.

“It’s amazing. It’s so colorful and rich and enjoyable,“ said Matt Merritt, a first-time visitor.

Bok Tower Gardens just finished renovating its visitor’s center. The nonprofit spent about $1.6 million on the renovation to showcase Edward Bok’s life and legacy, as well as recent conservation efforts.

“It introduces 21st century audiences to the history that we have here at Bok Tower Gardens," Smith said. "You can take a virtual tour for the first time. You’ll be able to go inside the tower through virtual technology and be able to see all of the different floors."

There are also artifacts the public has never seen before on display.

Bok Tower Gardens is open everyday of the year.

The Pinewood Estate Holiday home tour runs through Jan. 5.