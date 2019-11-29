FLORIDA — The turkey and fixings are all gone, and now millions of Americans are moving on to the next holiday.

As you begin to decorate for Christmas, AAA is offering safety tips for transporting Christmas trees.

On average, nearly 30 million Americans will purchase a live Christmas tree, and while picking the perfect tree is the fun part, the process of bringing it home can be dangerous if not done properly.

“Drivers who do not safely secure their Christmas tree risk damaging their vehicle and littering the roadway with dangerous debris,” said Mark Jenkins, a Florida AAA spokesman. “Other drivers who swerve to avoid debris like this could cause a crash resulting in serious injury or even death. AAA urges all drivers to transport their Christmas trees safely, so everyone can enjoy this holiday season."

According to AAA:

An estimated 20 million Americans who purchased a real Christmas tree between 2014-2017 did not properly secure it to their vehicle.

2019 survey data reveals 44 percent of Americans will use unsafe methods when transporting their tree.

Vehicle damage that results from an improperly secured Christmas tree, such as scratched paint, torn door seals, and distorted window frames, could cost up to $1,500 to repair.

Road debris – which could include objects like improperly secured Christmas trees that fly off cars, landing on the road or on other cars – was responsible for more than 200,000 crashes that resulted in 39,000 injuries and 500 deaths, from 2014-2017.

About two-thirds of debris-related crashes are the result of improperly secured items falling from a vehicle.

One-in-three crashes involving debris occurs between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. (daylight hours when people are most likely to be out shopping for a real Christmas tree)

Tips for Safety Transporting your Tree: