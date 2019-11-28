OCOEE, Fla. — Hundreds of volunteers gathered in Ocoee on the eve of Thanksgiving for Southeastern Food Bank 's annual "Thanks 4 Giving" food drive.

Founder and CEO of the food bank Mark Anthony says there were so many volunteers they had to bring them in shifts.

He says Publix delivered almost two semi-trucks full of food for the event, which they estimate is around 70,000 lbs of food.

"Those semi loads are probably together worth about $30-40,000 worth in groceries,” Anthony said.

They're planning to feed around 1,200 families.

Wednesday volunteers first sorted the food, then packed it and then added bread and paper items.

They plan to deliver the 30 pound boxes of food to families Thursday morning.

“I’m really grateful because there’s so much work to do," Anthony said.

This is 15-year-old volunteer Chelsea Wilkinson-Borno's fourth time helping sort and pack food.

She says it gives her a good feeling to help her neighbors who may be less fortunate than her.

“I think it’s actually really cool and awesome. You’re helping other people out, and it’s like people who are right around you don’t think that a lot… you can see how many boxes there are and how many people there are. You can actually see like there’s actually a lot of people that need help," Wilkinson-Borno said.

Anthony says the food goes primarily to families in West Orange County in areas like Apopka, Ocoee and Winter Garden.