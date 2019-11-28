TEMPLE TERRACE, Fla. — For many across the country, turkey is on the menu this holiday.

And for about 100 families in the Bay area, that means buying local from TrailBail Farm in Temple Terrace.

TrailBale Farm started taking orders in September

Sold out completely in October

Owner Travis Malloy, a former electrical engineer, keeps everything free range and eco-friendly. He started taking orders for his hand-raised turkeys in September and sold out completely by the end of October.

"We start the chicks in July," Malloy explained. "It only takes them about four months to get to full size. We build them a roost, some shade, food and water and they just thrive being outside."

When it comes time to process the birds, Malloy said everything is done on-site and in the most humane way possible.

For more information on TrailBail Farm, head to http://www.trailbale.com.