SANFORD, Fla. — Goldsboro is one of the oldest African-American founded communities in Central Florida. But it has struggled over the years.

Get more Seminole County coverage

Now, Sanford leaders are looking into how they can help revitalize the area. Here’s what you should know:

1. The Goldsboro neighborhood, which began as its own town, turns 127 years old this weekend (Dec.1).

2. It was the second black incorporated township in Florida.

3. Last week, the Sanford commission heard from two Orlando-based planning and design firms to help revitalize the area.

4. City leaders want more single family homes and businesses in the neighborhood.