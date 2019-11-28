ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — For one Central Florida family, there is an empty seat at their Thanksgiving dinner table.

"Sadly, this (Thanksgiving) day will be very depressing," said Maria, a mother of two. "My husband (Leopoldo) was deported two months ago back to Mexico."

He was one of about 2,500 people to be deported between August and September.

Maria and Leopoldo moved to the U.S. illegally from Mexico 17 years ago. Maria said they did it to raise a family and provide a better life for their children than they had. The pair were able to purchase a home, start a business, and raise two boys, but Maria said Leopoldo may not get a chance to see them grow.

"I used to see this happening to other people and it was sad," Maria said. "But to experience it, it is even more horrible."

Maria said she tries to remain strong for her children, but their situation makes it difficult to do so. Leopoldo was the sole earner in the family. She said he left them enough money to get them through, but as the bills pile up, she said she needs to find work and someone to help care for the children.

She said there is also the concern she may also get deported and would need to choose whether to take her children to Mexico, where they've never been, or leave them in the U.S. to give them a chance at a better life.

"There is always the concern Mexico of being kidnapping or worse," Maria said. "Also, my children would need to learn a new language, and they won't have the same opportunities as they do here. I want to find a job so my children can continue to study and receive a great education here. I know God will give me the strength. He's already put people in front of me who've helped me."

Maria said her children are in therapy to deal with the trauma. She said she plans to continue to fight and hope to reunite her family once again.