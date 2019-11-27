ORLANDO, Fla. — Agents with the Transportation Security Administration found two gun magazines inside a baby toy box during a bag check at Orlando International Airport earlier this month.

TSA: Magazines within baby toy box during bag check

Box was made to look like it had been factory sealed

TSA: 84 guns in carryon luggage at Orlando International Airport this year

TSA says the high-capacity magazines were discovered after an X-ray screening showed something odd in the package. Officers did a bag check and found the "Prop-a-Pillar" toy box was made to look like it had been factory sealed, with the magazines inside.

Orlando police confiscated the magazines.

TSA included the report in its "TSA Week in Review" blog post for November 4-17. The report also noted some 205 firearms were discovered in passenger carryon bags around the country within that period, with 176 of those loaded.

Seven of those cases happened at Orlando International Airport, including one where TSA agents found a loaded gun concealed in a passenger's chest area after a patdown. TSA says the ammunition was loaded backwards.

Firearms are not allowed in carryon luggage on airplanes. If TSA finds a gun in a carryon bag, the person with the bag can be fined up to $13,000, and possibly arrested.

Earlier this week, TSA officials said they had stopped 84 guns from going through at Orlando International Airport this year alone.

Firearms are allowed in checked luggage. To learn how to travel with a firearm, head to the TSA website.