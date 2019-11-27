WINTER HAVEN, Fla. — Two-time former world champion boxer Andre Berto is back in his hometown of Winter Haven this holiday week, and as he has in previous years, he's giving back to his community.

Berto gave away 200 turkeys at Wednesday event

It was 5th year Berto has hosted turkey giveaway

More Good News stories

Berto passed out 200 turkeys Wednesday morning alongside R&B singer Sevyn Streeter, who grew up in neighboring Haines City. It’s the fifth year Berto has held the turkey giveaway.

“Every Thanksgiving, I make sure I fly in, make sure everybody is good, make sure everybody is fed, and everybody has a great Thanksgiving,” said Berto, who currently lives in Beverly Hills with his wife and young daughter.

Winter Haven Mayor pro tem Nathaniel Birdsong Jr. said he admires Berto being so generous.

“It’s a just a great testimony to what he represents and who he is and how he cares about his community,” said Birdsong.

Generosity, giving back a family tradition

Giving back is something his legendary kickboxing father “Tiger” Berto instilled in him. He passed away in Dec. 2018.

“He was right on my back and he definitely instilled these strong morals and once we make it, to be able to give back,” Berto recalled.

Berto also stopped by the Boys and Girls Club in Winter Haven and bought the children there lunch. He said that’s where he spent much of his youth.

“We sat on these same floors and now we live in Beverly Hills," Berto told the children. "We’re on TV, fighting on world titles."

He encouraged them to strive to be successful in life, and not make bad decisions.

“All of you guys are kids and you have a lot of great imagination, and the key to it is once you get older, not losing that vision and not losing that motivation on what you want to be,” Berto said.

Hopes for the future

Berto knows about not losing vision. He tore his bicep in his left arm while training in August, a week before a big fight.

“I had to get it cut open the next day and just get it all attached back, but like I say, we good," he told us. "We’re healed up. We’re ready to go."

He said he hopes to get back into the ring next year.

“We got some big things coming in 2020," he explained. "We got a lot of TV stuff happening, so you’ll be seeing me on the big tube here soon."

In the meantime, he’s hosting a celebrity weekend in Winter Haven. On Friday, there will be a celebrity softball game at Winter Haven’s NE Recreation and Cultural Center, located at 801 MLK Blvd. NE. from 4:00 to 7:30 p.m.

On Saturday, there will be a celebrity Turkey Bowl flag football game at Lake Maude Park, located at 1799 7th St. NE, in Winter Haven from 1 p.m. - 8 p.m. R&B singer Sevyn Streeter and Tracy McGrady are expected to also be there.

The event is open to the community.