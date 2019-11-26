The Seneca Nation of Indians said it expects to have sports betting facilities up and running at its three Western New York facilities before the end of the year.

A spokesperson said the sportsbooks at the Buffalo, Niagara Falls and Salamanca casinos are all in “various stages of construction” and there are no specific opening dates yet. The State Gaming Commission officially set regulations in June for sports betting.

Across the state, most Indian run casinos as well as the four non-Indian commercially run casinos hurried to open their facilities. However, the Senecas have been taking their time.

They will likely miss out on most or all of the National Football League season but should be ready for the playoffs which start in early January. The Super Bowl is the most popular gambling event in American sports.

The Senecas also announced Monday it will be the “exclusive sportsbook for the Buffalo Sabres” hockey team. It announced a similar partnership with the NFL’s Buffalo Bills, who have the same ownership, earlier this year.

“We are so excited to further expand our partnership with Pegula Sports & Entertainment by becoming the Exclusive Sportsbook Partner of the Buffalo Sabres,” said Melissa Free, Seneca Gaming Corporation’s senior vice president of marketing. “Sportsbook will bring so much more excitement to the fans and Seneca Resorts & Casinos is thrilled to be in the epicenter of all that energy.”

The Senecas said once the facilities are open, fans will be able to bet on “professional football, hockey, basketball, soccer and more with real time odds boards and betting kiosks available 24 hours, 7 days a week.”