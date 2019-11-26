KISSIMMEE, Fla. — As public schools in Osceola County are on holiday break, bus drivers are taking this time off to protest about their pay.

1. The Protest

2. Union

Gary Conroy with the Teamster Union , who represents bus drivers, said pay for drivers starts at $13.45 an hour in Osceola County, and that it’s not enough.

3. Drivers

Janet Hundley, who has been an Osceola School bus driver for 25 years, said, “Mind you, people we are going home and coming back, twice a day… which is a hardship on anybody. For what? For 6 hours? We’ve asked for a 7 and a half hour minimum for a very long time.”

4. School district response

The school district Spectrum News 13 a statement saying, “We will continue to work with our unions at the bargaining table as the recruitment and retention of quality employees remains a priority.”

5. Other districts

Orange County pays its drivers $13.06 an hour.

Seminole County pays $14.35 an hour.

Marion County pays $15.35 an hour.