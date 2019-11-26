TAVARES, FL. — LakeXpress is rolling out a colorful makeover this week of public buses with more than aesthetics in mind.

$200,000 in new revenue raised from bus advertisements

Humana, Orlando Health, and VITAS ads appear on busees

Lake County's paratransit vans may get ads in the future

The new advertising wrapping the county’s fixed-route buses are poised to generate roughly $200,000 in additional revenue.

The cash is the result of an agreement Lake County secured with Vector Media Holding Corporation for bus-advertising services in September.

During the initial rollout, Lake County’s fixed-route buses will sport messages from Humana, Orlando Health, and Vitas.

"To date, Vector Media has secured three advertising contracts and the exterior advertising on all LakeXpress buses has been sold," Lake County said in a statement this week. "Interior advertising will also be available."

The advertising revenue is earmarked for enhancing transit services in Lake County.

"We are excited to move forward with this project. The buses look amazing and this will bring a new revenue source to the transit program," Director of Transit Services Jill Brown said in a statement.

The county also plans to promote public services with no-cost advertising on so-called paratransit vans operated by Lake County's transit system.

Those vans provide shared-ride, door-to-door, transportation for people with disabilities or other issues.

However, the county's contractor is currently negotiating for advertising on paratransit vans, which will generate additional funds.