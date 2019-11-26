SANFORD, Fla. — A miniature train at the Central Florida Zoo and Botanical Gardens derailed from its tracks Monday, causing passengers to be hospitalized, the zoo said in a press release.

Little Florida Railroad mini-train derailed from tracks Monday

Two pregnant women were taken to an area hospital

The ride is closed until further notice, according to zoo

Spokesperson Sarrah Bates said the incident happened around 1 p.m. on the Little Florida Railroad mini-train. The train reportedly came to an abrupt stop, which caused “one car at the end of the train to leave the tracks.”

Paramedics and onsite responders assisted passengers on the ride. Bates said several were evaluated at the scene, and that two pregnant women, who were on the ride with their kids, were taken to an area hospital. They were reported to be OK.

Max Flugrath with the Office of Commissioner Nikki Fried said the investigation is ongoing.

An inspection was conducted Monday by the Florida Dept. of Agriculture and Consumer Services, but "no immediate cause" was identified, Bates said. The ride undergoes an inspection twice a year.

During a June 5 inspection, three latches were reported to be "worn." In an email to Spectrum News 13, Flugrath said, "These chains are positioned at the entrance to each carrier. These issues were remedied prior to operation."

The mini-train ride will remain closed until further notice, according to the zoo.